"Bro, totally fine if you still have feelings for your very sweet ex, but don't lead another very sweet girl on. Just own your feelings and tell her that her intuition was right. Why waste her time?" an Instagram user commented on one of Justin's recent reels about Paradise drama.
Justin replied to the critic, "I had no intention to lead anyone on. I was very intentional with who I pursued."
"But unfortunately the same interest was not reciprocated for days," he alleged, "where I was then informed that this person didn't have interest in dating someone that didn't live where she lived, was unsure if we wanted the same things out of life, etc (this part of the conversation wasn't shown) as well as telling me to pursue other women as she wanted to pursue other men, prior to ending things with me."
Justin claimed his pre-Rose Ceremony conversation with Lexi was "the first time" he had received "any sense of interest" from her in Paradise.
"And I found it concerning that all of the reservations from less than 24 hours ago were no longer there... minutes before we lined up for the rose ceremony," Justin wrote.
"I chose to self sacrifice for someone I deeply care about rather than take the chance of continuing to pursue someone who I didn't feel was genuinely interested in me. Hope you can try to understand it was a difficult situation to navigate for all parties involved."
Lexi fired back at Justin in his comments, insisting that his allegations are "simply not true."
Lexi went on to write: "And you know it. As someone who claims to value communication, I suggest you reflect on how you show up in that space, because this narrative isn't it. I won't let you twist my words or rewrite my truth."
"We both know the reality of what happened," she snapped.
"I genuinely hope you take the time to grow and heal so you don't repeat this kind of behavior with someone else. Wishing you clarity and accountability on that path. Please don't share my story or use my words that are simply not true."
Justin subsequently clapped back, sharing alleged evidence as to why he's not lying.
"Luckily cameras were present for the conversation... 'You're in LA growing your business and I'm in Atlanta growing mine, and I have no plans of leaving Atlanta' as well as 'I'm not sure we even want the same things out of life' weren't apart of the reservations you communicated to me? To which I responded hey I would love to talk about these things but you haven't given me a chance to? To which you apologized for projecting on me? None of that happened?"
Justin also insisted that he "absolutely" values communication, before revealing that he had tried to contact Lexi multiple times post-show to hash things out.
"I've tried to reach out to you twice post show in an effort to communicate in which I've received zero response from you. Nonetheless still apologize for what transpired and wish you the best," Justin said.
But the sparring didn't stop there, and Lexi made sure to put in the last word.
"You're now using the points I raised about us having a relationship to justify not pulling me aside before the rose ceremony and sharing your concerns? I'm fully aware of what was filmed and what has happened off camera in LA. People talk," Lexi wrote.
"I asked you directly to come to me if anything changed, and you chose not to. That lack of respect speaks volumes. I didn't reach out after the show because, frankly, there was nothing left to say. I'm moving on with my life. Wishing you clarity and healing."
Earlier this week, Justin had said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that he really wanted to speak with Lexi after Bachelor in Paradise to clear the air and hopefully provide them both with some closure.
"Post-show, I have tried to reach out to her twice. I have not gotten a response back," Justin claimed.
Justin therefore awkwardly laughed and revealed there were "no words spoken" between them at the premiere party for Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season.
"I do feel bad, and I do wish that we could have had a conversation beforehand," Justin confessed.
"We just weren't allowed to. At that point, I would've been like, 'Here are my concerns'... So nobody saw coming what I pulled. So post-show, there were a lot of things I know were confusing to her that she didn't understand."
Justin added, "And I wanted to have the opportunity to kind of fill her in on what led up to that decision and kind of tell her, you know, what my concerns were."
Justin also said he had heard some things after filming that "confirmed" his intuition and "some suspicions" he had.
"So I just wanted to put it out there and be like, 'Hey, this is what I was feeling during the show. This is what I've heard, and these are all the things that led me to the decision that I made,' and have that dialogue," Justin explained.
"But I totally understand not wanting to have that conversation, I guess. I respect that from her, but I tried."
When looking back on his whole Bachelor in Paradise experience, Justin said he still stands by his decision to offer Susie his rose and has "no regrets."
On Bachelor in Paradise, Justin had asked Lexi out on a date, and the pair seemed to hit it off and connect.
But Lexi, feeling anxious and paranoid about repeating the mistakes of her past, decided to take a step back since she was friends with Susie and wasn't totally convinced that Justin was ready to move on from Susie and get into another serious relationship.
Lexi therefore appeared to keep her distance from Justin for a few days, until Susie arrived on the beach and gave Lexi the greenlight to pursue Justin with a hopeful heart.
Lexi then let Justin know at the cocktail party preceding the second Rose Ceremony of the season that she wanted to give their relationship a real shot -- and they appeared to seal the deal with a kiss.
But Justin apparently thought it was too little, too late. After Justin offered his rose to Susie, Lexi angrily left the show feeling betrayed and frustrated.