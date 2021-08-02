Justin is a 26-year-old investment sales consultant from Baltimore, MD.
Justin was definitely the dark horse of Katie'sThe Bachelorette season because he slid under the radar for weeks. Despite not receiving much screentime, Justin managed to receive one of Katie's Final 4 roses.
And once Michael Allio quit the show, Justin secured himself a spot in the Final 3 bachelors.
While the bachelor is artistic, well-traveled and presumably a fast runner (given he had been on his college track team), Justin admits he has two left feet and does not like to dance -- at all.
Justin would therefore probably never take Katie out dancing or take her on a date when dancing is involved.
"I'm saving my moves for marriage," Justin joked May 18 on Instagram.
Justin has revealed the craziest thing he's ever done
Besides choosing to compete for a girl onThe Bachelorette, Justin once traveled from Baltimore, MD, to New York, NY in the middle of a blizzard.
It was a very bad idea apparently because he said the train had gotten frozen on its track.
ADVERTISEMENT
The suitor has apologized for "ignorant" and "really hurtful" tweets in his past
Several of Justin's insensitive and "ignorant" tweets from 2009 to 2011 -- when Justin, now 27, was between 14 and 16 years old -- resurfaced on Reddit in early July.
Justin had apparently tweeted the terms "f-g" and "g-y ass" and made a joke about a "rude Black b-tch" about a decade ago. He also wrote as a teenager that he "can't date a girl... if she dark as [rapper] FlavorFlav."
During a recent episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast hosted by Season 14 The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin, Justin issued an apology for his "unfortunate" words which had promoted colorism, insulted Black women and slammed the LGBT community.
"As I reflect on everything that I just went through with this whole journey, often times people ask me what I took from it," began Justin.
"And one of the biggest takeaways for me was just my personal growth, and one of those things is being able to hold myself accountable, which is something that historically I wasn't able to do."
Justin noted to Becca and her guest podcast co-host at the time, Tayshia Adams, that he has "no issue with owning up" to his mistakes and faults.
"And so, you know, I have no issue with... apologizing from the bottom of my heart for the really hurtful words that I used back in 2009 or 2011. The last thing that I want to do is run from it. That's not who I am," Justin said.
"I just want to kind of speak from the heart, and hopefully, people will get an understanding of where I was then versus where I am now."
Justin went on to explain that 14-year-old Justin was "immature" and impressionable.
"I was in high school and quite frankly I was the type of person who, for whatever reason, felt the need to fit in and say funny things and keep up with what my peers were doing and saying to get a laugh or whatever the reason," Justin explained.
"The folks I had associated with at the time would throw around really hurtful slurs that, at the time, I didn't really think anything of."
ADVERTISEMENT
Justin continued, "The last thing I want is for people to defend me and say, 'Oh it was 10 or 12 years ago.' What I said was ignorant and hurtful then [and] it's ignorant and hurtful now. I don't care if it was 10, 15 or 20 years ago."
"No matter how long it was, those words shouldn't have come out of my mouth," he insisted.
"And so I'm obviously in a much different place now, over a decade later as a 27-year-old, and I can look back and be embarrassed and ashamed of the words that I used."
Justin said those "hurtful" words should never have left his mouth in any context.
"I know as I've matured and evolved and grown as a person, I'm a totally different version of Justin now than I was then," he said.
"I know those words would never come out of my mouth, because I know the weight that they carry, no matter what context they're used in. I understand how much allyship and support those groups that I offended need."
Justin said he now volunteers and supports groups advocating for inclusion and supporting women in the workplace.
"This is kind of a wake-up call to let me know that I need to continue to put that work in and continue to devote my time to these groups that need allyship and need support, because words can be hurtful," Justin shared.
"Unfortunately, my underdeveloped brain [over a decade ago] wasn't thinking, 'How can these words hurt people later on in life if they were to ever resurface?' I'm not making any excuses. I need to be fully held accountable for my actions and my words."
Justin reiterated how he fully understands that he must hold himself accountable.
"I just want people to know that from 14-year-old Justin, I've changed immensely since then and I'm fully aware of the weight that my words carry and that we all need to do better and continue putting in work," he concluded.
ADVERTISEMENT
Later in the podcast, Justin recalled that after ABC cast him on Season 17 of The Bachelorette, he didn't think there would be much to scrub or clean up on his social-media accounts since he would never use that type of offensive language today.
"My mindset now [is different]. It didn't cross [his] mind to think, 'Hey Justin, you were an immature, insensitive teenager at one point in your life. Go back and make sure that [your social media] aligns with the person you are today,'" Justin explained.
Nick Viall believes Katie kept Justin around only for Fantasy Suites
Nick, who starred on Season 21 of The Bachelor, recently said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast he thinks Katie kept Justin around at Final 3 to potentially explore their sexual connection.
"They haven't shown any connection with Justin, whatsoever," Nick said of Justin and Katie's relationship.
"There's also conversations happening that we don't get to see. I don't know if it's true, but I made a joke that Katie -- and I respect it if it's true -- Katie's been very sex-positive, she's been very open."
Nick continued, "She made a joke on my podcast that she kind of wanted to bring [Thomas Jacobs] to the Fantasy Suite. And it's kind of like, maybe she's like, 'Listen, I'm going to pick Greg and I have two people to have sex with before I get married that are not Greg and I got a Get-Out-Of-Jail-Free Card."
"'And so, honestly like, [Andrew Spencer]'s nice, but I'd rather see Justin naked,'" Nick said. "If that's what she did, like good for her. I think it's hysterical. If a Bachelor said that, he'd be crucified."
Katie acknowledged he "could be wrong" but repeated, "We have literally not seen two conversations between the two of them."
Nick said one might remember Justin's facial reactions and that "he can draw a flower" and that's about it!