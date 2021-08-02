By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/02/2021



Justin Glaze was a college athlete

bachelor is "an extremely talented painter"

Katie apparently had the hots for Justin right off the bat

The bachelor has been committed to one company for almost five years

Justin's dream girl will have a handful of important traits or qualities

bachelor considers himself to be a true romantic

Justin incorporated his passion for painting into his college education

Justin claims he has been searching for The One, a very special girl

bachelor wouldn't say he is light on his feet

Justin has revealed the craziest thing he's ever done

The suitor has apologized for "ignorant" and "really hurtful" tweets in his past

Nick Viall believes Katie kept Justin around only for Fantasy Suites

