Justin Bieber has released an acoustic version of his song "Intentions."

The 26-year-old singer shared a stripped-down version of the track Wednesday after originally releasing the song in February.

"You asked for it. Intentions acoustic for the #changes album. Now stay inside :)," Bieber wrote on Instagram.

The original "Intentions" features Migos rapper Quavo and appears on Bieber's album Changes. The music video for the song raises awareness and funds for the non-profit organization Alexandria House.

Bieber shared the acoustic version while in "quarantine" with his wife, model Hailey Baldwin, amid public health concerns about coronavirus. Bieber posted a photo of himself kissing Baldwin Wednesday on Instagram.

"My quarantine partner," he captioned the post.

Bieber and Baldwin performed the "Why is Everything Chrome" dance challenge in a video that Baldwin shared Tuesday as her first TikTok post.

People said Bieber and Baldwin have left Los Angeles and are staying at their home in Canada amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"They plan on socially distancing themselves," a source said. "In Canada, their home is very secluded and they are able to be out in nature still."

Bieber and Baldwin married in September 2018 and had a second wedding with family and friends in October. Bieber shared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show this month how Baldwin planned a romantic surprise for his birthday.