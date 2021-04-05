Justin Bieber surprised fans on Easter with the sudden release of a new gospel-infused EP titled Freedom.

The EP is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Tidal, Soundcloud and Deezer.

"Freedom on all platforms," the singer said on Instagram Sunday.

The project contains six tracks, including the title song, "All She Wrote" featuring Brandon Love & Chandler Moore, "We're In This Together," "Where You Go I Follow," featuring Pink Sweats, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith, "Where Do I Fit In" featuring Tori Kelly, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith and "Afraid To Say" featuring Lauren Walters.

Freedom comes right after Bieber recently released his sixth studio album, titled Justice in March. The singer also dropped a music video for album track "Peaches" featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon.