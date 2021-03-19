Justin Bieber released on Friday his sixth studio album titled Justice alongside a new music video for his song "Peaches" featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

Justice, which also includes the singles "Holy" featuring Chance the Rapper and "Lonely" with Benny Blanco, can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Tidal, Deezer and YouTube Music.

Bieber last released the album Changes in February 2020.

The singer, Caesar and Giveon take a nighttime drive in the music video, which also features Bieber wearing a peach-colored suit.

"There's nothing like your touch/ It's the way you lift me up/ Yeah, and I'll be right here with you 'til the end of time," Bieber sings on the track.

Bieber recently discussed his troubled past and how therapy, religion and music helped him change his life.

"I can talk about that part of my life and not feel like, 'Oh, man. I was such a bad person,' because I'm not that person anymore," Bieber said.