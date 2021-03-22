Justin Bieber took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The 27-year-old singer performed his song "Hold On" during Monday's episode of the ABC morning show.

Bieber said "Hold On" has a hopeful message for fans.

"'Hold On' is a message that we all need after a very tough year. It's about not giving up hope no matter the odds," he said.

"Hold On" appears on Bieber's new album, Justice, released Friday alongside the "Peaches" music video. The album also features the singles "Holy," "Lonely" and "Anyone."

Following its release, Justice broke the single-day streaming record on Spotify with over one billion streams.

Bieber discussed the album in an interview with Vogue published Friday.

"My objective in making this album was to provide comfort to the listener ... I know a lot of people have been isolated, but music is really an outlet to bring people together," he said.

Justice is Bieber's sixth studio album. In the March 13 issue of Billboard, Bieber discussed his troubled past and how therapy, religion and music helped him change his life.

"I can talk about that part of my life and not feel like, 'Oh, man. I was such a bad person,' because I'm not that person anymore," the star said.

"I also have done the work to know why I was making those decisions," he added of his past. "I know where that pain was coming from, that caused me to act the way I was acting."