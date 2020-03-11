The 2020 Nickelodeon' Kids Choice Awards will feature a performance from singer Justin Bieber.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nickelodeon announced Wednesday on Instagram that Bieber, 26, will take the stage at the awards show March 22 in Los Angeles.

"This just-in: Bieber is performing at KCA with special guest Quavo!" the post reads.

Bieber and Quavo will perform their song "Intentions."

Bieber has three nominations at the KCAs: Favorite Male Artist and two nominations for Favorite Music Collaboration, for "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay and "I Don't Care" with Ed Sheeran. He last attended the awards show in 2012.

Chance the Rapper will host the 2020 Kids' Choice Awards. The awards show will air on Nickelodeon beginning at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

"Intentions" appears on Bieber's album Changes, released in February. The album also features the singles "Yummy" and "Forever," and topped the Billboard 200 chart in late February.

Bieber appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, where he was interviewed by fellow singer Demi Lovato. Lovato told Bieber how he inspired her as she experienced personal struggles over the past few years.