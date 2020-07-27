The Paley Center for Media said Monday that the annual TV festival will move online this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
PaleyFest LA was originally scheduled to take place in Los Angeles in mid-March. This year's programming will stream on the Paley Center's YouTube channel, beginning Aug. 7 for Citi card members and Paley members, and Aug. 10 for the public.
