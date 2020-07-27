PaleyFest LA is going virtual in 2020.

The Paley Center for Media said Monday that the annual TV festival will move online this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

PaleyFest LA was originally scheduled to take place in Los Angeles in mid-March. This year's programming will stream on the Paley Center's YouTube channel, beginning Aug. 7 for Citi card members and Paley members, and Aug. 10 for the public.

The lineup includes Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, and the Queer Eye cast. Justin Bieber and Dolly Parton will both have panels for their respective shows, YouTube's Justin Bieber: Seasons and Netflix's Dolly Parton's Heartstrings.

In addition, the Paley Center for Media will host a bonus panel for members featuring Schitt's Creek stars Eugene and Dan levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy.

The full list of shows and panelists includes:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Series creators Amy Sherman Palladino and Daniel Palladino, with additional cast members to be announced

One Day at a Time: Executive producers Gloria Calderon Kellett, Mike Royce and Brent Miller, along with series stars Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, Stephen Tobolowsky, Ed Quinn, India de Beaufort, Sheridan Pierce and Raquel Justice

Ozark: Executive producer Chris Mundy and series stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Janet McTeer and Tom Pelphrey

Queer Eye: Cast members Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness

Mrs. America: Series creator Dahvi Waller, executive producers Stacey Sher, Ryan Fleck and Coco Francini, and series stars Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Sarah Paulson, Margo Martindale, Ari Graynor and John Slattery