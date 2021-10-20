Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat lead MTV EMA nominees
UPI News Service, 10/20/2021
MTV has announced the nominees for its 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards.
Justin Bieber leads the field with eight nominations, including Best Artist and Best Video for "Peaches." He is nominated twice in the Best Song category, once for "Peaches" and once for "Stay."
Lil Nas X and Doja Cat follow with six nominations each. Both artists are also up for Best Artist and Best Video -- Lil Nas X for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and Doja Cat for "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA.
Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid Laroi are each up for five awards. Other nominees include Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, BTS, Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny and Coldplay.
The MTV EMAs will take place Nov. 14 at Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena in Hungary. The show will air live on MTV at 3 p.m. EDT.
The 2021 nominations include:
Best Artist
Doja Cat
