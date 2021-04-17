Pop music star Justin Bieber's Justice is the No. 1 album in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Demi Lovato 's Dancing with the Devil: The Art of Starting Over, followed by Rod Wave's SoulFly at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and Lil Tjay's Destined 2 Win at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are the Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 6, Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 7, Carrie Underwood's My Savior at No. 8, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 9 and Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get at No. 10.