Pop music star Justin Bieber's Justice is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lana Del Rey 's Chemtrails Over the Country Club, followed by Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 3, Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 4 and Dua Lipa 's Future Nostalgia at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Pooh Shiesty's Shiesty Season at No. 6, The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 7, Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 8, Lil Durk's The Voice at No. 9 and Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get at No. 10.

Wallen's Dangerous topped the chart for 10 weeks before Bieber's Justice unseated it.

Wallen, 27, was dropped by his record label in February and radio stations announced they would no longer play his music after he was seen and heard in a leaked video using a racial slur while out with his friends. He has apologized for the offensive language.