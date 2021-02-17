Justin Bieber will be the headlining performer at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Nickelodeon said in a press release Wednesday that Bieber, 26, will perform at the awards show in March.

Bieber will perform his song "Intentions" with Quavo and his new single "Anyone."

"The Kids' Choice Awards was my first awards show and returning to share my new music is a full-circle moment," the singer said in a statement. "Although the show may look different this year, the KCA's are always a ton of fun and there will definitely be no shortage of slime!"

Bieber leads the field of Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominees with five nominations, including Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Song for "Yummy."

The 2021 awards will be hosted by actor Kenan Thompson (All That, Saturday Night Live) and will air live March 13 at 7:30 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon, Teen Nick, Nicktoons and Nick Jr.

Bieber released his fifth studio album, Changes, in February 2020. He has since released "Anyone" and several other singles, including "Holy" with Chance the Rapper and "Monster" with Shawn Mendes.

Bieber released a new music video for "Anyone" in January featuring his wife, model Hailey Baldwin.