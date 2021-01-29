Justin Bieber is back with a new music video.

On Thursday, Bieber, 26, released an "on the road" version of his video for the song "Anyone."

The new "Anyone" video features Bieber's wife, model Hailey Baldwin, 24. The black and white video shows intimate moments from the couple's recent trip to the desert.

Bieber previously released a video for "Anyone" featuring actress Zoey Deutch.

"I can't think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them," Bieber said at the time. "Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it's been healing and transformative."

"'Anyone' is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song," he added. "It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility."

Bieber and Baldwin married in September 2018. Bieber said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December that he wants to have as many kids as possible with Baldwin.

"I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," the star said. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

"I think she wants to have a few, at least two or three," he added.

Bieber released his fifth studio album, Changes, in February.