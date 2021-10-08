Justin Bieber is back with a new music video.

The 27-year-old singer released a video featuring Diane Keaton for his song "Ghost" on Friday.

Keaton, 75, and Bieber play grandmother and grandson in the "Ghost" video, which shows the pair navigate grief after the death of Bieber's grandfather. Bieber takes Keaton out for a night on the town before the two spending a reflective day at the beach.

Keaton said in an interview with Vogue that acting in her first music video was "sheer fun."

"All my life, I've been an actress and had lines, and sometimes I've gotten to loosen them up a little -- but this was just completely loose and relaxed. Nobody ever [told me to do] anything, which made it so much fun," she said.

Keaton had praise for Bieber, describing the singer as "totally charming."

"He had to have his arm around me when we were walking into the ocean... If I felt like hugging him, I'd hug him. He was stuck with me," she said.

"Ghost" is the latest single from Bieber's sixth studio album, Justice, released in March. The album also features the singles "Holy," "Lonely," "Anyone," "Hold On" and "Peaches."

