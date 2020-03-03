Justin Bieber is sharing details about his "romantic" birthday with his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old singer said during Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Baldwin, planned a romantic surprise for his 26th birthday, which was Sunday.

Bieber was playing a game of "Burning Questions" with host Ellen DeGeneres when he was asked to name the "best gift" he got for his birthday.

"My wife did up my house really nicely, and she had a movie playing. It was this really romantic night," he said.

Bieber said Baldwin worked with a wedding planner to bring her "gorgeous" vision to life.

"She basically got a serious wedding planner-type style thing, and did it all in candles," he said.

During the game, Bieber also shared how Baldwin's pet name for him is "goo-goo."

"[It's] kind of weird, but I like it," he said. "She's got me wrapped around her finger, pretty much."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

When asked how many kids he wants to have, Bieber said it's up to Baldwin.

"I think it's up to Hailey, because it's her body," he responded.

Baldwin marked Bieber's birthday in an Instagram post Sunday, calling the "Yummy" singer her "best friend."

"happy birthday best friend," she wrote. "thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day.. I love you."

Bieber and Baldwin married in September 2018, and had a second wedding ceremony with family and friends in October. Bieber said in an interview with Apple Music in February that his marriage to Baldwin influenced his new album, Changes.

In February, Bieber drank a shrimp and chili pepper smoothie and ate ant yogurt while playing "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on The Late Late Show with James Corden.