Justin Bieber has joined forces with virtual entertainment company Wave to offer a free, live virtual concert on Nov. 18.

Justin Bieber - An Interactive Virtual Experience will feature the singer performing songs from his latest album Justice as a virtual avatar inside his own virtual universe before he kicks off his 2022 Justice world tour.

The show begins at 9 p.m.EST with fans able to sign up for the experience through Wave's official website. The show will be rebroadcasted for international audiences on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21.

Bieber will perform his singles "Peaches," "Hold On" and "Ghost."

Fans will be able to chat with other Bieber fans from around the world, send the singer virtual emojis to influence the concert and see themselves live on the show's virtual jumbotron.

"I am a big believer in Wave and love the platform as a new way for me to engage with my fans. I'm excited to be using this technology to bring people together and connect with fans all over the world. I can't wait for them to check out this interactive performance," Bieber said in a statement.