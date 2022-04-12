Justin Bartha has joined the cast of the National Treasure series at Disney+.

The streaming service said in a press release Monday that Bartha, 43, will reprise his role of Riley Poole in the upcoming series.

Bartha first played Riley, a computer expert and the best friend of Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicolas Cage) in the film National Treasure (2004) and its sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007).

The actor will guest star in the new series, which is based on the film franchise.

The National Treasure series centers on Jess, (Lisette Alesis), a young, brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

The cast also includes Catherine Zeta-Jones , Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker and Lyndon Smith.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed will executive produce the series with Rick Muirragui, Jon Turteltaub and Mira Nair.

Bartha is also known for playing David Sawyer on The New Normal and Colin Morrello on The Good Fight.