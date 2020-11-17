'Justice League': Zack Snyder shares black and white trailer for director's cut
UPI News Service, 11/17/2020
Zack Snyder is giving a glimpse of his Justice League director's cut.
The 54-year-old director shared a black and white trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League, a director's cut of the 2017 film Justice League, on Tuesday.
Zack Snyder's Justice League will present Justice League as Snyder intended before leaving the production in 2017 after his daughter Autumn's suicide. Joss Whedon completed the version of the film that opened in theaters in November 2017.
Snyder's director's cut will be released as a four-part miniseries on HBO Max in 2021, followed by a version that combines the episodes into one film.
