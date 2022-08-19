The all-new extended version features 14 extra minutes of film and an alternate opening. In addition, the special edition includes behind-the-scenes content chronicling the making of the movie, the original short film Battle at Big Rock, and more.
Jurassic World Dominion originally opened in theaters June 10. The film takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, in a world where dinosaurs now live -- and hunt -- alongside humans all over the globe.
"This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures," an official synopsis reads.
Peacock will also stream Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World (1997) and Jurassic Park III (2001) beginning Sept. 1.
