Chris Pratt's Owen Grady embarks on a dinosaur rescue mission in the latest trailer for Jurassic World Dominion.

The raptor Blue, who Owen has worked with throughout the series, has a baby who is kidnapped by poachers in the clip released on Thursday.

Owen promises to get the infant raptor back, setting himself, Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing and Isabella Sermon's Maisie Lockwood on a new adventure.

The group will also encounter original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, who are reprising their roles as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm, respectively.

Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed, creating a world where dinosaurs live and hunt alongside humans.

Jurassic World Dominion, by returning series director Colin Trevorrow , is roaring into theaters on June 10.

Co-stars include DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Campbell Scott, Justice Smith, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman and Daniella Pineda.