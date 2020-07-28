Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer and a premiere date, Sept. 18, for the series Tuesday.

Camp Cretaceous is set in the Jurassic Park universe and takes place during the events of the 2015 film Jurassic World. The series follows six teenagers who are chosen to attend a camp on Isla Nublar.

The preview shows the teens, Darius (Paul-Mikel Williams), Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega), Kenji (Ryan Potter), Sammy (Raini Rodriguez), Ben (Sean Giambrone) and Yaz (Kausar Mohammad), struggle to survive after dinosaurs get loose on the island.

"Welcome to the world's most incredible adventure camp: Camp Cretaceous! Join the adventure as our campers get up close and personal with dinosaurs in the all new series," the Jurassic World official Twitter account wrote.

Camp Cretaceous hails from Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation and Amblin Entertainment. Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley serve as showrunners and co-executive producers with Steven Spielberg Colin Trevorrow and Frank Marshall

The Jurassic World films consist of Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. The movies star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and are sequels to the Jurassic Park film series.

Jurassic World: Dominion resumed filming this month in the U.K. The movie is slated to open in theaters in June 2021.