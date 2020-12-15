Netflix is giving a glimpse of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, Jan. 22, and a trailer for the season Tuesday.

Camp Cretaceous is an animated series set in the Jurassic Park universe. The show is set before, during and after the events of the 2015 film Jurassic World and follows six teenagers who become stranded on Isla Nublar.

The preview shows the campers "adapt," "evolve" and "survive" after being left behind. In addition to the escaped dinosaurs, the campers discover they are "not alone" on the island.

"Everything's at stake in all new episodes of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, coming to Netflix on January 22nd," the Jurassic World official Twitter account wrote.

Camp Cretaceous features the voices of Paul-Mikel Williams as Darius, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji and Raini Rodriguez as Sammy.

The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow and Frank Marshall, with Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley as showrunners.

Jurassic World: Dominion, the third movie in the Jurassic World film series starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, completed principal photography in November.