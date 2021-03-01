Comic book artist Frank Quitely's artwork come alive in a teaser trailer for Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Jupiter's Legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip, released on Monday, gives new looks at characters Sheldon Sampson, aka The Utopian ( Josh Duhamel ), Walter Sampson, aka Brainwave ( Ben Daniels ) and Grace Sampson, aka Lady Liberty ( Leslie Bibb ). The superhero trio are collectively known as The Union.

Characters Brandon Sampson (Andrew Horton), Chloe Sampson (Elen Kampouris), villain Blackstar and more also appear as Quitely's art depicts characters and moments from the series.

Jupiter's Legacy is based on the comic book series of the same name by artist Quitely and writer Mark Millar. The series is coming to Netflix on May 7.

The superhero action-drama will follow the first generation of heroes who have kept the world safe for nearly a century. Their children must now live up to their legacy and their parents' expectations.