The nominees for the 2022 Juno Awards were announced on Tuesday, with Charlotte Cardin leading all artists with six nominations, followed by Justin Bieber and The Weeknd with five.

Cardin is nominated for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Pop Album of the Year for Phoenix, Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year for "Meaningless" and the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award.

Shawn Mendes, Jessia and Pressa earned four nominations each.

Artist of the Year also includes Bieber, The Weeknd, Mendes and JP Saxe.

Album of the Year nominees include Justice by Bieber, Wonder by Mendes, Dangerous Levels of Introspection by Saxe and Too Young to Be Sad by Tate McRae.

Single of the Year nominees include "Peaches" by Bieber and Daniel Caesar featuring GivÄ“on, "Take My Breath" by The Weeknd , "I'm Not Pretty" by Jessia and "Make a Life, Not a Living" by Brett Kissel.

A full list of nominees can be found on the official Juno Awards website.

The 2022 Juno Awards, which honors the best in Canadian music, will air live on the CBC network on May 15. Simu Liu is serving as the host.