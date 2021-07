Disney is giving a glimpse of the new film Jungle Cruise.

The studio shared a trailer for the fantasy adventure film Wednesday featuring Dwayne Johnson as steamboat captain Frank Wolff.

The new preview features an introduction by Johnson.

"Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and children of all ages -- we are one month away from the adventure of a lifetime, the epic summer movie-going event known as Jungle Cruise," the actor says.

The trailer shows Skipper Frank (Johnson) take Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and her brother McGregor (Jack Whitehall) on a quest to find the Tree of Life. Edgar Rami­rez, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti co-star.

Jungle Cruise is inspired by Disney's theme park attraction of the same name. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra

Disney released a trailer for Jungle Cruise in May that shows Frankand Lily face a submarine.

Jungle Cruise opens in theaters July 30. The film will also be available through Premier Access on Disney+.