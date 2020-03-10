Walt Disney Studios is giving a glimpse of the new film Jungle Cruise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio released a new trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Dwayne Johnson as Frank, a riverboat captain, and Emily Blunt as Lily Houghton, a scientist.

The preview shows Frank (Johnson) and Lily (Blunt) embark on a search for the legendary Tree of Life. The pair face many dangers as they journey through the Amazon.

Jungle Cruise is inspired by the Disney theme park attraction of the same name. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and co-stars Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

Disney released a trailer for the movie in October that shows Frank and Lily encountering raging waters and mythical enemies.

Jungle Cruise opens in theaters July 24.

Blunt will next star in A Quiet Place Part II, written, directed and co-starring her husband, John Krasinski. Krasinski praised Blunt at the film's premiere Sunday, calling Blunt "the most tremendous actress of our time." A Quiet Place II opens March 20.