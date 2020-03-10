Disney released a trailer for the movie in October that shows Frank and Lily encountering raging waters and mythical enemies.
Jungle Cruise opens in theaters July 24.
Blunt will next star in A Quiet Place Part II, written, directed and co-starring her husband, John Krasinski. Krasinski praised Blunt at the film's premiere Sunday, calling Blunt "the most tremendous actress of our time." A Quiet Place II opens March 20.
