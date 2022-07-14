Hulu released Thursday a teaser for Season 5 of The Handmaids Tale showing Elizabeth Moss' June ready for battle against the fallout for killing her commander in the Season 4 finale.

June, a free woman since killing her commander Fred Waterford ( Joseph Fiennes ), faces Gilead's wrath and hostility of Waterford's widow Serena Joy ( Yvonne Strahovski ), but won't give up, the trailer shows.

"You want a fight, let's fight," June says in the trailer.

The show is based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, which takes place in a dystopian future where fertile women are enslaved as handmaids to serve as surrogates to rich, infertile women.

Season 5 premieres on Sept. 14, Hulu previously announced.