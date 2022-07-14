June is ready for battle in 'Handmaid's Tale,' Season 5 teaser
UPI News Service, 07/14/2022
Hulu released Thursday a teaser for Season 5 of The Handmaids Tale showing Elizabeth Moss' June ready for battle against the fallout for killing her commander in the Season 4 finale.
June, a free woman since killing her commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), faces Gilead's wrath and hostility of Waterford's widow Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski), but won't give up, the trailer shows.
"You want a fight, let's fight," June says in the trailer.
The show is based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, which takes place in a dystopian future where fertile women are enslaved as handmaids to serve as surrogates to rich, infertile women.
Season 5 premieres on Sept. 14, Hulu previously announced.
Among the highlights, Moss' June, her husband Luke (Olatunde Olateju "O-T" Fagbenle), and her best friend, Moira (Samira Wiley) fight Gilead and continue the mission to save and reunite with June and Luke's daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake), according to a Hulu synopsis.
