June Brown, a British soap opera star who is best known for her role as Dot Cotton on BBC's EastEnders, has died at the age of 95.

The official Twitter account for EastEnders announced Brown's death on Monday. A cause of death was not specified.

"We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side. We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time," Brown's family said in a statement that was posted onto the EastEnders Twitter account.

"We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June's family and friends. A very bright light as gone out at EastEnders today -- we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June's memory. Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten," a spokesperson for the show said.

Brown appeared in 2,884 episodes of EastEnders. She was the first soap opera star in the U.K. to carry an entire episode, which resulted in Brown winning a BAFTA TV award.

Brown was also appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2008 and Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2022. The actress also starred in Coronation Street, Doctor Who, Churchill's People, Minder, Survivors and Oliver Twist.

"I am so sad to hear the news about My June. She taught me everything I know. We laughed, we drank red wine, we learnt lines. She told me all her stories which I will keep close to my heart forever and she knew all of mine. We have lost a legend and the best character actress EastEnders has ever seen and will ever see. I will miss her so much," EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy said.

"In my humble opinion, June Brown WAS EastEnders. Her voice, her mannerisms, her character, her look, were all carefully crafted choices by one of the country's most beloved and gifted actors. June was all about craft and character. Her determination to uphold these things and to respect the true work in character acting, kept our ship stable and remain in the soul of the show," EastEnders star Diane Parish said.