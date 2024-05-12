Celebrity Big Brother's jury of eight celebrities voted for Miesha, a former UFC champion, to win Celebrity Big Brother's third season over Todrick, a singer and entertainer, in a 7-1 vote on Day 29 of the game.
Model and former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, who placed third in the game, was the only jury member to vote for Todrick's victory.
For winning the game, Miesha received a grand prize of $250,000, while Todrick walked away with the runner-up prize of $50,000.
Designer and former Queer Eye star Carson Kressley, who was one of the jury members, earned himself $25,000 after home viewers voted him to be "America's Favorite Houseguest." About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.