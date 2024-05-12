Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves has teased that Celebrity Big Brother will most likely come back.

ADVERTISEMENT
"I believe it's going to come back. We usually like to have it on opposite [of the] Winter Olympics," Julie, 54, told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 2, during the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration.

"Summer we have the regular [Big Brother] show," she added.

The next Winter Olympics are scheduled to be held in early 2026, and so fans may have to wait until then to see a new season of Celebrity Big Brother.

In the past, Celebrity Big Brother typically aired in the winter.

The celebrity spinoff's first season premiered in February 2018 and aired as counterprogramming to the Winter Olympics.

A total of three Celebrity Big Brother seasons have aired on CBS, with the latest one having wrapped in 2022.

"My dream cast would be Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady. I mean, this is the dream list right?" Julie teased, according to the magazine.

Julie added how she'd also love to see RuPaul appear on the CBS reality competition as one of the celebrities, which typically include singers, actors, reality TV stars, athletes and more.

However, Julie, the longtime host of Big Brother, admitted she could never see herself moving into the house and being a contestant.

"I would be terrible," Julie quipped. "I'd embarrass myself."

Julie explained how she's "not as athletic as" she used to be and she's "too truthful" and "too trusting" for a game centered around alliances, deceit and strategy.

Celebrity Big Brother crowned Miesha Tate its Season 3 champion over Todrick Hall during the live one-hour finale that aired in February 2022 on CBS.

Celebrity Big Brother's jury of eight celebrities voted for Miesha, a former UFC champion, to win Celebrity Big Brother's third season over Todrick, a singer and entertainer, in a 7-1 vote on Day 29 of the game.

Model and former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, who placed third in the game, was the only jury member to vote for Todrick's victory.

For winning the game, Miesha received a grand prize of $250,000, while Todrick walked away with the runner-up prize of $50,000.

Designer and former Queer Eye star Carson Kressley, who was one of the jury members, earned himself $25,000 after home viewers voted him to be "America's Favorite Houseguest."
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER
BIG BROTHER SHOWMANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS