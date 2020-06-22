Apple announced in a press release Monday that it is partnering with A24 on the project.
Moore plays a con artist in Sharper, which is set in the world of Manhattan's billionaire elite. In addition, Moore will produce the film with Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood, Alessandro Tanaka and Erik Feig.
Gatewood and Tanaka will write the script. A24 will serve as the studio, with Picturestart to produce.
Moore is also attached to the Apple TV+ limited series Lisey's Story. The series is based on Stephen King's novel of the same name and is executive produced by Moore, King, J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. TV.
