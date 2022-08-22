The Good Wife and Billions alum Julianna Margulies is returning as news anchor Laura Peterson for Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show.

The cast will include new addition Jon Hamm of Mad Men fame, as well as original leads Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Billy Crudup and Marcia Gay Harden round out the ensemble of the show about the anchors, staffers and executives of a daytime news program.

Charlotte Stoudt -- whose credits include Fosse/Verdon, Homeland and House of Cards -- is the showrunner.

"Picking up after the explosive events of Season 1, Season 2 found The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley's (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play," the streaming service said in a press release.