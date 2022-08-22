The Good Wife and Billions alum Julianna Margulies is returning as news anchor Laura Peterson for Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Billy Crudup and Marcia Gay Harden round out the ensemble of the show about the anchors, staffers and executives of a daytime news program.

Charlotte Stoudt -- whose credits include Fosse/Verdon, Homeland and House of Cards -- is the showrunner.

"Picking up after the explosive events of Season 1, Season 2 found The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley's (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play," the streaming service said in a press release.