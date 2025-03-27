Juliana Pasquarosa has admitted watching The Bachelor unfold on TV raised "questions" for her and Kelsey Anderson really helped her out.

Grant and Juliana got engaged at the Final Rose Ceremony in the Dominican Republic in late 2024, but their engagement didn't air until The Bachelor's Season 29 finale on Monday, March 24.

For the last several months, Juliana and Grant had to hide their relationship from the public and make a long-distance relationship work all the while dealing with online scrutiny and gossip from The Bachelor fans.

"I talked to Kelsey and [Daisy Kent], and I think they were really insightful, especially Kelsey because she had to rewatch everything," Juliana told Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile during the Tuesday, March 25 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

(Daisy had finished as the runner-up on Joey Graziadei's 2024 The Bachelor season and Kelsey got engaged to Joey at the end of Season 28).

"It still brings up questions and conversations that you have to have," Juliana said of reliving her The Bachelor experience on television with the rest of the world.

"But [Kelsey] just really reiterated the fact that it's been so long since that happened and we've come so far that it's not really worth harping on."

Juliana continued, "You know, you can ask the questions and have the conversations, but it shouldn't really change your mind because we're together now."

Grant has faced backlash for saying "I love you" to both Juliana and his The Bachelor runner-up Litia Garr.

Grant was admittedly "torn" and conflicted between his Final 2 bachelorettes, but he ultimately decided to dump Litia in second place.

Litia was shocked and devastated by the breakup because she had been totally convinced that she was The One for Grant.

Litia claimed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose that Grant had lied to her for weeks. She said he had promised her that she'd be his The Bachelor winner during their first one-on-one date and then he "never let up."

Litia also alleged that Grant had expressed his love and gushed about how he couldn't wait to get engaged to her the night before the Final Rose Ceremony.

Amid criticism and backlash, Grant also received advice about how to navigate his relationship with Juliana post-show.

"I spoke to [Joan Vassos] and [Chock Chapple]. They've been really instrumental for me in this process, and us," Grant shared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast in his joint interview with Juliana.

"And they [said], 'Just be yourself and don't worry about anyone else. This is your love story, and focus in on that. The people who are going to rock with you, are going to rock with you. And the people who are not, are not.' I think that was the main advice, and we're taking it."

On After the Final Rose, Juliana was asked if she had given Grant any grief over his Final 2 indecision.

"I think I've given him grace because he's the type of man that really does lead with his heart, and he came into this open-minded, and he really let himself experience what you need to experience with all of the amazing women that we had," she shared.

Juliana said Grant had "such a great group of girls" and she wanted him to feel "sure" about her.

"I am confident in who I am, and I am confident in what we had that it's up to him! I think he made a good decision," Juliana said.

"I chose right," Grant quipped.

Juliana also praised her amazing support system and joked about how the outside noise didn't really bother her while watching The Bachelor back.

Juliana admitted she "had fun with" playing into online speculation and uncertainty because "life is too serious to take seriously."

Grant and Juliana are still happily engaged, and Grant plans to move to Boston to be with his fiancee in the near future. However, they told People that they are in no rush to tie the knot.

