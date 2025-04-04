Juliana Pasquarosa has claimed there was "so much more" viewers didn't get to see of her relationship with Grant Ellis on The Bachelor.

ADVERTISEMENT
Grant and Juliana got engaged at the Final Rose Ceremony in the Dominican Republic in late 2024, but their engagement didn't air until The Bachelor's Season 29 finale on Monday, March 24.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

For three months, Juliana and Grant watched their love story back on television, and according to Juliana, there were some holes in their story.

"I think there's so much more to our relationship that was formed than what everybody got to see," Juliana said during a joint interview with Grant on a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

"And that's fine. I really just tried to compartmentalize, like, what I actually experienced and what we actually, you know, founded our relationship on vs. what was being shown [on TV] -- not that it wasn't true."

Juliana confirmed that she and Grant "did have those deep, dark conversations" that they needed to have.

"But there's also so much more," the Massachusetts native reiterated.

"I think Scotland was really fun because you got to see just how easygoing we are together, and you got a little insight into how calm, I think, we are around each other."

Juliana recalled how she and Grant also had a "commonality" when reflecting on their childhood and how they were raised.

"It allowed us to feel like we could see each other pushing one another to grow and always better yourself as a person," Juliana shared.

"But at the same time, it's about loving who you are in this day. So it's been a whirlwind, it's been really fun, and it's been crazy to think that I experienced it and then we get to watch it back. When does that happen?"

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Juliana insisted that she and Grant had a deep emotional connection, although many fans have teased The Bachelor star for picking her as his winner because she was "more fun" than his runner-up Litia Garr, who was clearly ready to be Grant's wife.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I think it would've been nice to see a lot more of our actual conversations. In the beginning, I think a lot of it seemed flirty and surface-level and physical attraction, which without a doubt was there," Juliana told EW.

"But it's not like we didn't have serious conversations. Leading up to Scotland, I really did have to try and figure out if I was going to be able to open up to him, and that happens through communication."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Juliana pointed out how producers chose to tell her story in a certain story and she's "okay with" it.

"It just would've been nice that if we saw more of our genuine connection from the start," Juliana noted.

Grant added how it would've been nice for The Bachelor viewers to have also seen more of Juliana's strong character traits.

"[One] trait that she has is her ability to stand up for what she believes in and say things for how they are," Grant gushed of his fiancee.

"I feel like with whatever situation was thrown at her, she took it like a champ and she stayed true to herself. I would have liked to see more of that, because that's what I saw, and that's what really attracted me to her."

ADVERTISEMENT
Now that Grant and Juliana have gone public with their romance, the world wants to know when wedding bells will be ringing.

"We are two people who are very much in tune, and we haven't talked a hard timeline yet, but we know what we want ultimately, and that's the end goal," Grant told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

But the couple has already talked about potentially getting married during an "intimate" wedding ceremony in Italy and having "a good party" afterwards.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Juliana noted how exchanging vows "in a safe space" with just their "people" -- who supported them while The Bachelor was airing -- would be lovely.

Before Juliana walks down the aisle, she and Grant -- a New Jersey native who currently lives in Houston, TX -- want their families to meet and connect.

"I'm going to come out there to Boston and be out there for maybe, like, a year, and then we'll see where things are at that point," Grant shared.

Juliana added, "I feel like that makes sense for the both of us. [We want to] hang out with family and friends, travel, get mad at each other, get sad, and all those things we have to go through."

Juliana explained how jumping into wedding planning when they're "still trying to digest life together" in the real world "doesn't seem fair to either of us."

Juliana also confirmed to People that they are in "no rush" to exchange vows because they're still "taking it all in" after a whirlwind televised romance.

"I think that we are taking it one day at a time," Grant told the magazine with Juliana by his side, adding how they are currently enjoying "normal" daily life together.

"Right now, we are learning each other and we're falling more in love with each other every day."

But Grant teased that when their wedding day comes, it will be "fun" and "a celebration of life" with great food and drink.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 29
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 29 NEWS