For three months, Juliana and Grant watched their love story back on television, and according to Juliana, there were some holes in their story.
"I think there's so much more to our relationship that was formed than what everybody got to see," Juliana said during a joint interview with Grant on a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"And that's fine. I really just tried to compartmentalize, like, what I actually experienced and what we actually, you know, founded our relationship on vs. what was being shown [on TV] -- not that it wasn't true."
Juliana confirmed that she and Grant "did have those deep, dark conversations" that they needed to have.
"But there's also so much more," the Massachusetts native reiterated.
"I think Scotland was really fun because you got to see just how easygoing we are together, and you got a little insight into how calm, I think, we are around each other."
Juliana recalled how she and Grant also had a "commonality" when reflecting on their childhood and how they were raised.
"It allowed us to feel like we could see each other pushing one another to grow and always better yourself as a person," Juliana shared.
"But at the same time, it's about loving who you are in this day. So it's been a whirlwind, it's been really fun, and it's been crazy to think that I experienced it and then we get to watch it back. When does that happen?"
"I think it would've been nice to see a lot more of our actual conversations. In the beginning, I think a lot of it seemed flirty and surface-level and physical attraction, which without a doubt was there," Juliana told EW.
"But it's not like we didn't have serious conversations. Leading up to Scotland, I really did have to try and figure out if I was going to be able to open up to him, and that happens through communication."
Juliana pointed out how producers chose to tell her story in a certain story and she's "okay with" it.
"It just would've been nice that if we saw more of our genuine connection from the start," Juliana noted.
Grant added how it would've been nice for The Bachelor viewers to have also seen more of Juliana's strong character traits.
"[One] trait that she has is her ability to stand up for what she believes in and say things for how they are," Grant gushed of his fiancee.
"I feel like with whatever situation was thrown at her, she took it like a champ and she stayed true to herself. I would have liked to see more of that, because that's what I saw, and that's what really attracted me to her."
"We are two people who are very much in tune, and we haven't talked a hard timeline yet, but we know what we want ultimately, and that's the end goal," Grant told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
But the couple has already talked about potentially getting married during an "intimate" wedding ceremony in Italy and having "a good party" afterwards.