The Bachelor alum Juliana Pasquarosa has shared whether she'd look for love on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise and how she'd feel if Grant Ellis were also dating on the same beach.

Less than three months after their engagement aired on The Bachelor's Season 29 finale on ABC, Juliana and Grant announced their split in June.

While Juliana seemingly moved on from her breakup with Grant and has been dating, she is currently single.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt therefore asked if she'd be willing to join Bachelor in Paradise's Season 11 cast during the December 2 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

"Yeah, I think I'm far enough away from kind of the emotions of everything that I went through," Juliana revealed.

"It was challenging to even comprehend the thought of going on another reality dating show, but I learned a lot and I'm sitting here a better person than I was before I went on."

Juliana added, "So I would be interested, yeah! Maybe. We'll see."

Having watched "a little bit" of Bachelor in Paradise, Juliana said her gameplan would be to go into the process "with a super open mind."

"When you go on The Bachelor, you know who you're going for, so you're laser-focused, I think, on getting to know them and making sure they know you," Juliana explained.

"But I think I would hold my cards a little bit closer to my chest and just try to get to know everybody whether it's on a friendly level or something romantic. We'll see."

Juliana, however, is apparently intimidated by Bachelor in Paradise's new format.

Season 10 of The Bachelor spinoff had featured couples competing in challenges and trying to win money.

"I have no idea how I would do with those physical challenges, to be honest," Juliana noted.

"That would probably send me over the edge... Seeing them on Bachelor in Paradise, it kind of gave me PTSD from the basketball [group] date [on Grant's season]," she recalled with a laugh.

"I am not a physical-activity type of gal, but if you put me in those positions, I guess something in me takes over. So I feel like there's a slight chance I could have a chance at crushing it."

Joe pointed out how it's possible ABC may change the Bachelor in Paradise format again so that viewers won't know what to expect and the format won't get stale.

"I mean, regardless, I would be putting myself in a new position and really just trying to go into it with, like I said, an open mind for whatever comes my way," Juliana said.

"I don't know if they announced they were changing the format if that would sway me one way or the other. I think I would just have to be in a mind set where I want to meet somebody from within Bachelor Nation on a beach and just have fun with it."

When Joe appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season, he was getting to know Serena when his ex-girlfriend, Kendall Long, showed up on the beach.

While the situation was clearly awkward at times, Joe and Serena ended up getting engaged during the finale.

When asked if she'd be okay with Grant dating on the same Bachelor in Paradise season, Juliana said she'd "like to think" she'd be okay with it.

"But I, you know, I don't know what emotions would come flooding out of me if that was the case," Juliana admitted.

"If that came to reality, I'm sure my heart would sink a little bit. And I know it would be a bit uncomfortable to see him talking and kind of forming those relationships."

But Juliana acknowledged, "I would also be kind of self-conscious about him seeing me do that, without trying to upset him."

She therefore concluded, "So it would be really hard to navigate, to be quite honest. I would probably pack up my stuff and go the minute his feet touched the sand."

Juliana insisted she'd leave Paradise for her own "peace of mind" and not because she has "bad blood" with Grant.

"No bad blood. Nothing of that nature," she reiterated.

The Bachelor's Season 29 finale had shown Grant appearing to still be undecided between Juliana and his other finalist, Litia Garr, only minutes before the Final Rose Ceremony.

Grant had said he was in love with both women, and also repeatedly told Litia that he was in love with her.

But Grant chose to dump Litia in second place, leaving her feeling blindsided and devastated.

Shortly after The Bachelor's Season 29 finale aired, Grant faced backlash for allegedly leading Litia on.

Litia claimed on After the Final Rose in March that Grant had confirmed they were getting engaged the night before the Final Rose Ceremony.

Litia proceeded to throw shade at Grant on social media once the show wrapped, and she even insinuated that Grant probably picked Juliana as his winner because she had allegedly slept with him in the Fantasy Suite.

Juliana and Grant put on a united front until their June breakup, and Juliana never really opened up about what went wrong until now.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

