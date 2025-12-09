Season 10 of The Bachelor spinoff had featured couples competing in challenges and trying to win money.
"I have no idea how I would do with those physical challenges, to be honest," Juliana noted.
"That would probably send me over the edge... Seeing them on Bachelor in Paradise, it kind of gave me PTSD from the basketball [group] date [on Grant's season]," she recalled with a laugh.
"I am not a physical-activity type of gal, but if you put me in those positions, I guess something in me takes over. So I feel like there's a slight chance I could have a chance at crushing it."
Joe pointed out how it's possible ABC may change the Bachelor in Paradise format again so that viewers won't know what to expect and the format won't get stale.
"I mean, regardless, I would be putting myself in a new position and really just trying to go into it with, like I said, an open mind for whatever comes my way," Juliana said.
"I don't know if they announced they were changing the format if that would sway me one way or the other. I think I would just have to be in a mind set where I want to meet somebody from within Bachelor Nation on a beach and just have fun with it."