Juliana Pasquarosa has revealed how she would've reacted had Grant Ellis selected Litia Garr as his The Bachelor winner instead.

On The Bachelor's Season 29 finale that aired on Monday, March 24 on ABC, Grant got engaged to Juliana at the Final Rose Ceremony in the Dominican Republic.

But seemingly only minutes before popping the question, Grant couldn't make up his mind between Juliana and Litia, both of whom he was "in love" with and could picture as his future wife and the mother of his children.

From a viewer's perspective, it wouldn't have taken much to convince Grant to lean into Litia and choose her as his winner.

"I did feel really confident, but I knew that there was somebody else there," Juliana said during the March 25 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast co-hosted by Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile.

"And so, I was prepared to go in there and spill my heart out, and I told him, 'If it wasn't me, of course I would've been frustrated and upset,' but at the end of the day, no matter who he picked -- if he felt it was the right person -- I just wanted him to be happy."

Juliana said she wanted what was best for Grant since she was so in love with him at that point.

"I cared so much about [Grant] that that was my main concern," Juliana noted. "Because I knew that I had an army of people waiting for me to come back home to."

Juliana insisted she was "going to be fine" if Grant broke her heart in Punta Cana that day.

"I knew I could get through another heartbreak, if that was the case," Juliana said.

"But, you know, I felt nervous for him and for Litia and for myself. But I just decided to stay positive."

When the process became very difficult and she grew insecure, Juliana shared how she constantly read long letters from home to help her get through one day to the next.
"My mom said, 'If it's meant to be, it will be. And if not, that's okay too.' I kept trying to replay that in my head and remind myself that no matter what happens, I'm going to be okay," Juliana recalled.

"I definitely spiraled a bunch, but at the end of the day, I was like, 'Okay, there is nothing I can do to control the situation,' and so I just prayed that if there was anything I could change in our time together that I would do that and that I would be able to give [Grant] my all."

Juliana explained how she just tried to give Grant all the information so he could make the best decision for himself.

"I just had peace with the things I can't control," Juliana concluded.

Grant joined Juliana on the podcast and revealed that he had finally locked in on choosing Juliana after having a private chat with his father Robert before the Final Rose Ceremony.

Grant told Joe and Serena that his father's advice "really helped" him "get over the edge" and "get over the hump" into making his final decision.

"At that point, it's just getting to the end and going, 'Listen, this has to be done. You can't delay it; it's inevitable,'" Grant shared.

"But getting to that point, you know what your heart wants and you know what you need. It's just getting it done and getting to the finish line and doing it."

Grant said while every Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 29th season was difficult, he definitely had the toughest time before the Final Rose Ceremony in Punta Cana.

"It's difficult because you're letting someone down, and the time is dwindling... You know you have to break someone's heart," Grant explained.

"I think that's the most difficult thing, but ultimately, you have to think about what you want and you have to think about yourself. And you have to think about what the best decision for you is going to be, and that's what I did -- and I think it worked out."

Grant told Us Weekly in late February that "external factors" caused him to sit down and really think things through prior to the Final Rose Ceremony.

"It's not just me making a decision in my bedroom by myself," Grant noted.

Grant, for example, explained how he believed there was an expectation he'd pick a woman of color as his winner given he's only the second Black Bachelor the franchise has ever had. (The Bachelor's Season 25 star Matt James was the first).

When it came down to his Final 2 bachelorettes, Litia is biracial and Juliana is white.

"[That expectation] leads to some added thinking that deserves a little extra time," Grant revealed at the time.

"There were some things that really weighed and were hard for me. But ultimately, you go with what makes you happy and you go with what you feel is going to be the best decision for your future."

Grant and Juliana are now happily engaged, and Grant plans to move to Boston, MA, to be with the love of his life.

The Bachelor also gifted Grant and Juliana a trip to Italy to take advantage of in the near future.

Grant told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer on After the Final Rose that his engagement to Juliana was one of the happiest days of his life.

"Juliana is somebody who is my rock, and she's my best friend," Grant gushed.

"She's had my back through highs and lows. My family, along with her family, has had my back, and I'm thankful. It's something that I've always wanted."

Those "lows" definitely included Grant's breakup with Litia, who was totally convinced that Grant was going to pick her. Litia therefore felt blindsided and crushed when Grant dumped her at the Final Rose Ceremony.

When asked if she's given Grant any grief over how conflicted he was between his Final 2 bachelorettes at the end of his The Bachelor journey, Juliana chose to use the word "grace" instead of "grief."

Juliana elaborated, "I think I've given him grace because he's the type of man that really does lead with his heart, and he came into this open-minded, and he really let himself experience what you need to experience with all of the amazing women that we had."

Juliana said Grant had "such a great group of girls" and she wanted him to feel "sure" about her.

