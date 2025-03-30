But seemingly only minutes before popping the question, Grant couldn't make up his mind between Juliana and Litia, both of whom he was "in love" with and could picture as his future wife and the mother of his children.
From a viewer's perspective, it wouldn't have taken much to convince Grant to lean into Litia and choose her as his winner.
"I did feel really confident, but I knew that there was somebody else there," Juliana said during the March 25 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast co-hosted by Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile.
"And so, I was prepared to go in there and spill my heart out, and I told him, 'If it wasn't me, of course I would've been frustrated and upset,' but at the end of the day, no matter who he picked -- if he felt it was the right person -- I just wanted him to be happy."
Juliana said she wanted what was best for Grant since she was so in love with him at that point.
"I cared so much about [Grant] that that was my main concern," Juliana noted. "Because I knew that I had an army of people waiting for me to come back home to."
Juliana insisted she was "going to be fine" if Grant broke her heart in Punta Cana that day.
"I knew I could get through another heartbreak, if that was the case," Juliana said.
"But, you know, I felt nervous for him and for Litia and for myself. But I just decided to stay positive."
When the process became very difficult and she grew insecure, Juliana shared how she constantly read long letters from home to help her get through one day to the next.
"My mom said, 'If it's meant to be, it will be. And if not, that's okay too.' I kept trying to replay that in my head and remind myself that no matter what happens, I'm going to be okay," Juliana recalled.
"I definitely spiraled a bunch, but at the end of the day, I was like, 'Okay, there is nothing I can do to control the situation,' and so I just prayed that if there was anything I could change in our time together that I would do that and that I would be able to give [Grant] my all."
"It's difficult because you're letting someone down, and the time is dwindling... You know you have to break someone's heart," Grant explained.
"I think that's the most difficult thing, but ultimately, you have to think about what you want and you have to think about yourself. And you have to think about what the best decision for you is going to be, and that's what I did -- and I think it worked out."
Grant told Us Weekly in late February that "external factors" caused him to sit down and really think things through prior to the Final Rose Ceremony.
"It's not just me making a decision in my bedroom by myself," Grant noted.
The Bachelor also gifted Grant and Juliana a trip to Italy to take advantage of in the near future.
Grant told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer on After the Final Rose that his engagement to Juliana was one of the happiest days of his life.
"Juliana is somebody who is my rock, and she's my best friend," Grant gushed.
"She's had my back through highs and lows. My family, along with her family, has had my back, and I'm thankful. It's something that I've always wanted."
Those "lows" definitely included Grant's breakup with Litia, who was totally convinced that Grant was going to pick her. Litia therefore felt blindsided and crushed when Grant dumped her at the Final Rose Ceremony.
When asked if she's given Grant any grief over how conflicted he was between his Final 2 bachelorettes at the end of hisThe Bachelor journey, Juliana chose to use the word "grace" instead of "grief."
Juliana elaborated, "I think I've given him grace because he's the type of man that really does lead with his heart, and he came into this open-minded, and he really let himself experience what you need to experience with all of the amazing women that we had."
Juliana said Grant had "such a great group of girls" and she wanted him to feel "sure" about her.