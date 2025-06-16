And fellow The Bachelor alum, Carolina -- who was portrayed as a villain on Season 29 and has unloaded her frustrations about Grant before -- took to TikTok to share her thoughts on Grant and Juliana's split.
Carolina did not mention any names in her video, but she wrote over the footage, "Carolina weighs in on the Grant/Juliana breakup."
Carolina went on to vent, "Anyone that goes out of their way to sh-t on someone who's simply saying they're nervous about the Bachelor potentially meeting their family and how quickly everything is moving because there is an engagement at the end of this, um, is probably not a very nice person."
On The Bachelor's 29th season, Juliana confronted Carolina about her negative attitude and how Carolina -- who was allegedly coming across "ungrateful" after a coveted one-on-one date -- should go home if she was still questioning Grant and unsure about whether she saw a future with him.
But Carolina argued it was natural to have doubts or concerns given she only had a single date withThe Bachelorstar by that point.
Carolina continued: "My opinion is that then lying and then saying that person had nothing good to say about that date is even worse. My opinion is that branding yourself as a 'nice girl' is probably like you're trying to overcompensate for something."
It appears Carolina was referring to Juliana's fashion label, Nice Girls, which she launched with her sister.
"We all know what you stand for. My opinion is if she hadn't been 'the winner,' everyone would have seen a very different side to all of this. And of course the happy couple has to look good!" Carolina said.
"My opinion is that while many others apologized for their actions, she never did! That part's a fact, actually. My opinion was that they would never last, but then I doubted myself at the finale because it kind of seemed like he could run her over with a car and she would stay."
Carolina then noted how "unfortunately," she is "always right."
"But an applause for the performance!" Carolina added.
"My opinion is that while I tried so very hard to never go below the belt during filming -- because I wanted to be above all the drama -- I don't really give a sh-t anymore, because always having to be the bigger person is exhausting."
The Bachelor alum concluded, "My opinion is that they were so wrong for trying to make me the villain in this story, but I'm happy to step into that role now, if that's what saying all this means. Because in my opinion, they were awful to me!"
Juliana subsequently reacted to Carolina's jabs in a statement to Us Weekly.
"Carolina's comments aren't surprising. This feels like an attempt to turn our breakup into engagement. That's her choice," Juliana, 28, told the magazine.
"As for me, I'm not interested in going back and forth. Eye for an eye isn't my vibe."
Juliana added that she's "focused on healing" rather than drama.
"[I'm] staying close to my support system and keeping it all about nice girl energy -- always," Juliana continued.
Grant ended up eliminating Carolina before hometown dates on The Bachelor's 29th season, which ended with Juliana accepting Grant's marriage proposal.
Carolina released a diss track once Grant and Juliana went public with their relationship, and this wasn't the first time Carolina had spoken out about her issues with Juliana.
During an episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast this past spring, Carolina said she was "sad" for Juliana because the Boston native was totally sold on Grant before she even had the chance to get to know him.
Juliana and Grant announced their breakup in a pair of individual statements they posted on their respective Instagram Stories on Friday.
"This is one of the harder things I've had to write, but I want to share it honestly," Grant wrote. "Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship."
According to the posting, Grant and Juliana simply determined they weren't "the right fit" for each other.
"We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we've come to the understanding that we're simply not the right fit long term," Grant continued.
"What we had was meaningful. The connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling."
The Bachelor couple's split was amicable, according to Grant.
"There's no negativity here. No resentment," he wrote. "Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I'll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it."
"Thank you to everyone who supported us and believed in our journey. This chapter is closing, but we're both walking away with love and respect in our hearts," he added.
Juliana, for her part, said "it's a gift to find someone who sees the world in a way that resonates with you, while encouraging you to grow."
Juliana continued, "I've been grateful to share that experience with Grant. We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing and showing up for each other the best we knew how."
"While this isn't the ending we once imagined, it's one filled with mutual respect, care and hope for what's ahead," she wrote.
"We're still cheering each other on, just from different places now. I'm beyond thankful for all the love and support you all have given us. Please be kind."
Speculation that Grant and Juliana's relationship was on the rocks had swirled for weeks, fueled in part by The Bachelor couple's rare social media postings showing them spending time together.