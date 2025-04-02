Now that Juliana and Grant have gone public with their romance and are still happily engaged, Juliana admitted on "The Viall Files" podcast that she believes most of Grant's The Bachelor exes are giving her the cold shoulder.
"It took me a minute to start engaging with the girls again, and I had expressed to a couple of them that... my biggest fear -- because of the end circumstance -- was that my relationships with them were going to be not as great as I had hoped for," Juliana explained to former The Bachelor star Nick Viall in a joint interview with Grant.
"I was reassured in the moment that it would be fine and the girls were fine compartmentalizing relationships. But I think after [After the Final Rose], and some of the things that have come up from that, I've seen the reality of it."
Juliana added, "It definitely hurt my feelings at first, and I didn't quite understand it."
Litia alleged on After the Final Rose that Grant had told her she was The One during their first one-on-one date of the season in Los Angeles and then expressed wanting to marry her the very night before the Final Rose Ceremony.
"I remember saying goodbye to him [on our final date] and saying, 'Oh my gosh we're getting engaged tomorrow!'" Litia told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer in late March.
"And [Grant] said, 'I know, I can't wait! I love you, I love you, I love you!' And those were the last words he said to me before I walked up [to the Final Rose Ceremony], so [our breakup] was a shock."
Grant apologized to Litia on After the Final Rose for hurting her, but he later told Us Weekly that some of the things Litia had claimed "didn't align" with his own recollection of events.
When asked if any of the women's comments hurt her feelings in particular, Juliana replied, "I don't think it was really the comments; I think it was just kind of action and the avoidance of it all."
She elaborated, "I wasn't super reached out to be a lot of the girls I maybe thought I would have been reached out to by."
Juliana reiterated how After the Final Rose seemed to be a real turning point for her friendship with the girls.
"I think when the AFR came and I had reached out to a few girls from my season that were going to come to the actual live filming of it, I was told that, you know, they were coming in support of Litia -- and that, to me, I was like, 'Oh sh-t! I didn't know sides were being taken like that,'" Juliana recalled.
"They tried to phrase it in a way, like, 'The more the merrier!' But that's when I think I kind of learned the reality."
Juliana explained that if the women attended the finale to support Litia, then they "totally" weren't there to support her relationship with Grant.
"And my stance right now is, 'If you're pro or for me, you are for Grant. You can't be for me and not support him.' We are two for one at this point, and I draw the line right there... I'm just honest!" Juliana told Nick.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nick proceeded to try to summarize Juliana's frustration with the other women.
"What Litia has been doing or saying with some of the other girls from the cast... Does it feel a little Mean Girls-ish almost in a way, where the girls feel like they have to have [Litia]'s back and so they can't be friends with you and there is talk going on behind the scenes?" Nick asked.
"Definitely," Juliana replied.
Juliana reasoned, "I think at the end of the day, like, I had relations with a lot of the girls, and at no point were they making digs at him or our relationship, whereas now, maybe that's a platform that's being used for whatever purpose."
"But it's hurtful," she added, "and not anything that I want to surround myself with at any point in my life."
Juliana apparently believes Litia had taken jabs at her personally when The Bachelor ended.
While Grant and Litia were breaking up in Punta Cana, Litia told The Bachelor star, "I'm disappointed. You're different than I thought. I love [Juliana], and I would have a lot of questions if I were her from the things that you said to me."
Litia subsequently shared on After the Final Rose that she's "glad" that whole last week of filming The Bachelor won't be a part of her love story (knowing it will be a part of Juliana's).
"I know that I deserve someone waking up one morning and knowing without a shadow of a doubt that [he's] going to choose me. I think every woman deserves that, and I'm excited to find it," Litia declared.
Juliana told Nick that Litia's jabs weren't expected in any way.
"We talked in between filming and even when this whole show was airing," Juliana claimed.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I did my best to check in with her. I thought there was a good relationship. But it seems like actions since AFR and moving forward have not been the kindest. And that took me by surprise, and my feelings were hurt, for sure."
But Juliana insisted she had a "quick bounce back" from her falling out with the majority of The Bachelor cast.
"Because, you know, I hate to say, like, 'I didn't come in there to make friends' -- I was excited about the friends that I had -- but at the end of the day, I had 30-plus people fly out from the East Coast to the West Coast to celebrate me, and I'm good, I'm chilling," Juliana shared.
"And I love [Alli Jo Hinkes]. Me and her are like BFF... I walked away with her. She is definitely going to be a lifelong friend."
As for what's next for Grant and Juliana, Grant said he'll be moving to the Boston area soon but he and Juliana are in no rush to tie the knot. However, the couple is already thinking about having an "intimate" wedding ceremony in Italy one day.