"Knowing what I know now, [I'd have] asked more questions. I think in the heat of the moment, you feel like a lot of this is getting somebody to get to know you. I don't think there's too much focus on making sure they know who you are," Juliana explained to Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile during the Tuesday, December 2 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Juliana said she wishes she had asked questions about Grant's "goals, life dreams, and where he sees himself after" The Bachelor, which filmed in late 2024 and aired earlier this year.
"And to be quite frank, I don't think that even had I asked those questions that I would have gotten -- not to say truthful answers, because I don't mean to say he lied or any of that," Juliana explained.
"I just mean I don't think he knew the answer to those questions, so I don't know what answers he would've given me."
Juliana continued, "But I definitely would've tried to poke the bear a little bit more and tried to make sure he knew my hopes and dreams."
Juliana admitted there were "things after filming" and after the March finale that raised red flags for her.
"The way I try to look at it is, 'What could I have done better for myself?' And there's a lot of things! You know, hindsight is the best sight," Juliana said.
"I think I let myself down in a lot of ways throughout the whole process, and that, to me, is I think what hurt the most, honestly."
Juliana admitted she and Grant started having problems one night after they taped After the Final Rose.
"The next morning after we had sat through all of this [finale] press, I woke up and there were some words exchanged between the two of us that made me just feel completely alone and isolated," she revealed.
"I don't even know why I had tried to stick around for as long as I did. It was heartbreaking for me... I was depleted as a human."
Less than three months after their engagement aired on The Bachelor's Season 29 finale on ABC, Juliana and Grant announced their split in June.
During a June Instagram Live Q&A session, Grant told a fan that he didn't regret doing The Bachelor and if he could go back, he'd still agree to do the show.
The former couple had said on a podcast that they were planning to go apartment hunting in June and then enjoy a romantic Italian vacation, where they hoped to look at wedding venues, in early July.
When Juliana and Grant publicly confirmed their romance was over, Grant wrote in a statement: "This is one of the harder things I've had to write, but I want to share it honestly. Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship."
According to the posting, Grant and Juliana simply determined they weren't "the right fit" for each other.
"We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we've come to the understanding that we're simply not the right fit long term," Grant continued.
"What we had was meaningful. The connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling."
"[We're] just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I'll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it," Grant said at the time.
He concluded, "This chapter is closing, but we're both walking away with love and respect in our hearts."
Juliana, for her part, wrote via Instagram Stories how "it's a gift to find someone who sees the world in a way that resonates with you, while encouraging you to grow."
Juliana continued, "I've been grateful to share that experience with Grant. We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing and showing up for each other the best we knew how."
"While this isn't the ending we once imagined, it's one filled with mutual respect, care and hope for what's ahead," she wrote.
"We're still cheering each other on, just from different places now. I'm beyond thankful for all the love and support you all have given us. Please be kind."
Grant later insisted that Juliana had brought up the breakup conversation, although their decision was ultimately mutual.
Juliana and Grant got engaged in the Dominican Republic at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 29th season, which had shown Grant torn and undecided between Juliana and Litia Garr seemingly minutes before the Final Rose Ceremony.
Grant had said he was in love with both women, and he repeatedly told Litia that he was in love with her.