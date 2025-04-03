The Bachelor winner Juliana Pasquarosa has fired back at a troll reminding her that Grant Ellis almost stopped The Bachelor for Litia Garr.

Juliana, 28, posted a TikTok video on Tuesday, April 1 of her lipsyncing to "Just a Girl" by No Doubt.

Text placed over the video read, "When u have to stay in separate hotels from your fiance bc the world doesn't know ur together yet."

But Juliana shared how things have changed since she and Grant went public with their relationship -- and engagement -- in late March.

Juliana proudly captioned her upload, "When your fiance comes to BOS tomorrow & you can finally stay in the same place," and Grant commented, "I can't waittttttttt."

But there were also some nasty messages in the comments section.

"Hey remember when Grant said on television 'Should I just stop right now and pick litia?'" one person wrote, referring to how Grant had seemingly selected Litia as his The Bachelor winner ahead of the Final Rose Ceremony.

Juliana replied, "Hey so this is a really odd thing to take time of out your day to type.. hope that helps!!!!"

This isn't the first time Juliana has clapped back. She previously snapped at a fan claiming Grant only picked Juliana because the pair had slept together in the Fantasy Suite.

On The Bachelor's Season 29 finale that aired on March 24 on ABC, Grant blindsided and dumped Litia in second place and got engaged to Juliana at the Final Rose Ceremony in the Dominican Republic.

Since the finale aired, Grant has faced backlash for allegedly leading Litia on. Litia claimed on After the Final Rose that Grant had expressed his love and confirmed they were getting engaged the very night before the Final Rose Ceremony.
Litia also allegedly took jabs at Juliana by saying Juliana should have questions for Grant and she would personally never want Grant's The Bachelor story -- one in which a man was in love and completely torn between two women -- to be a part of her love story.

But Litia isn't the only one speaking out. The Bachelor 29 cast has allegedly taken sides, and fans have been slamming Grant on social media. Even The Bachelor alum Carolina Quixano released a diss track.

"When Bach nation is everyone tryna get clout by taking shots and you just a Guy who's happy he found love and happy his dad is sober," Grant wrote over a TikTok video on Monday, March 31.

Grant captioned the post, "Stay classy bachelor nation."

And Juliana wrote in the comments, "We stay in our own lany bby. Beyond proud of you AND your father."

Grant and Juliana opened up about all the outside noise during a recent appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast.

"It's very easy to pick sides and make judgements... because people only see a fraction of you," Grant acknowledged when speaking with former The Bachelor star Nick Viall.

He went on to share, "One thing about Jules and I, people take low shots, and we don't really feed into that. How are we going to kill them? We're just going to win in life!"

But Grant admitted he and Juliana have faced "really awkward situations," some of which have involved random strangers trash-talking them.

"We're the type of people who don't really entertain that. If you've got a problem with me or Jules, say it to our face. You don't make videos about it," Grant complained.

Grant said this phase of their relationship will soon pass, and he added, "We're going to be on a beach somewhere having mimosas with our families and not worrying about guys making TikToks or people talking."

Grant said Juliana is his top priority right now and the couple's "main concern" is making their relationship work.

"Right now, we are focused on us and focused on love and focused on building a life," he noted, adding how he and Juliana have decided not to listen to people.

Grant and Juliana claimed all the backlash and criticism have actually made them a stronger couple.

"Grant has just been getting sh-t left and right all season," Juliana said with a laugh.

"He's been going through it and I'm like, 'It's okay! You can do this! Don't listen to them!' And then on the flipside, after AFR, I was like, 'Sh-t, I'm going through it! What do we do?!' And he was like, 'I've got you. Don't worry.'"

Juliana explained that she won't accept support from anyone who doesn't also genuinely support Grant and their relationship.

"My stance right now is, 'If you're pro or for me, you are for Grant. You can't be for me and not support him.' We are two for one at this point, and I draw the line right there... I'm just honest!" Juliana told Nick.

