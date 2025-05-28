The Bachelor winner Juliana Pasquarosa has revealed why she hasn't posted about Grant Ellis on social media in well over a month.

ADVERTISEMENT
When Grant and Juliana went public with their engagement in late March, The Bachelor Season 29 couple seemed so excited to share their love with the world.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

But after a few Instagram posts in early April, Juliana and Grant fell pretty silent on social media.

The lack of couple's content on Instagram had many fans speculating if Juliana and Grant had split -- or at least if there's trouble in paradise -- but Juliana recently set the record straight.

"I don't think I'll ever be the type to over share my relationship," Juliana shared in a Q&A session via Instagram Stories.

"I feel bad that people think they have a right to know everything just because I was on a show, [and] I want to let you all in, but I'm also just getting used to sharing anything about my life with all of you!"

Juliana therefore asked for "some grace" from fans.

Juliana also confirmed that she and Grant find rumors about their relationship and supposed breakup funny.

"We stay laughing," Juliana noted. "The people who truly know me (friends/fam) know what's going on in my life & in my heart at all times."

But Juliana and Grant will probably continue to face online critics and negative comments on social media.

In response to all the noise, Juliana shared, "You really have to pay attention to what's going on in your real life. I think, you know, people online are so mean. They're keyboard warriors, they're faceless and they will say whatever they want to try and hurt you."

"And I think it's really important to just remember that they don't know you and their opinions do not matter," she added.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Juliana told people going through a similar situation to "pay attention to the people that love you and know you" rather than strangers or trolls.

"Because those are the opinions in your life that matter," she concluded.

During a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast with Grant, Juliana told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt that she felt like the finale was thousands of years ago.

Grant agreed with Juliana and shared, "We just got off the show, so we're kind of being private with what we're doing and give people bits and pieces, but I've just been hanging out with her family!"

"Jules has really let me into her life and the circle of friends she has around her... Her friends have really accepted me and brought me in," he elaborated.

The Bachelor star, who currently resides in Houston, TX, also confirmed that he's still planning to move to Boston, MA, where Juliana and her big Italian family live.

After Grant and Juliana go apartment hunting in June, they'll be taking a trip to Italy in early July.

ADVERTISEMENT
Juliana said she and Grant will check out wedding venues in Italy when they go but they're in no rush to tie the knot.

"We're just taking life one moment and one day at a time," Juliana said. "We're focused on the move and just kind of getting life situated."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Juliana and Grant got engaged in the Dominican Republic at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 29th season, which filmed in late 2024.

But what appeared to be only minutes before the Final Rose Ceremony, Grant was still undecided between Juliana and his other Final 2 bachelorette, Litia Garr.

Grant was in love with both women, and he had repeatedly told Litia that he was in love with her.

But Grant chose to dump Litia in second place, leaving her feeling blindsided and devastated.

Shortly after The Bachelor's Season 29 finale aired, Grant faced backlash for allegedly leading Litia on.

Litia claimed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March that Grant had confirmed they were getting engaged the night before the Final Rose Ceremony.

Grant asked Bachelor Nation to "stay classy" as fans were hating on his relationship with Juliana in March.

And Juliana wrote in the comments, "We stay in our own lane bby. Beyond proud of you AND your father."

Juliana previously said on "The Viall Files" podcast, "My stance right now is, 'If you're pro or for me, you are for Grant. You can't be for me and not support him.' We are two for one at this point, and I draw the line right there... I'm just honest!"

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

ADVERTISEMENT
Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 29
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 29 NEWS