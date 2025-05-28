But after a few Instagram posts in early April, Juliana and Grant fell pretty silent on social media.
The lack of couple's content on Instagram had many fans speculating if Juliana and Grant had split -- or at least if there's trouble in paradise -- but Juliana recently set the record straight.
"I don't think I'll ever be the type to over share my relationship," Juliana shared in a Q&A session via Instagram Stories.
"I feel bad that people think they have a right to know everything just because I was on a show, [and] I want to let you all in, but I'm also just getting used to sharing anything about my life with all of you!"
Juliana therefore asked for "some grace" from fans.
Juliana also confirmed that she and Grant find rumors about their relationship and supposed breakup funny.
"We stay laughing," Juliana noted. "The people who truly know me (friends/fam) know what's going on in my life & in my heart at all times."
But Juliana and Grant will probably continue to face online critics and negative comments on social media.
In response to all the noise, Juliana shared, "You really have to pay attention to what's going on in your real life. I think, you know, people online are so mean. They're keyboard warriors, they're faceless and they will say whatever they want to try and hurt you."
"And I think it's really important to just remember that they don't know you and their opinions do not matter," she added.
Litia claimed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March that Grant had confirmed they were getting engaged the night before the Final Rose Ceremony.
Grant asked Bachelor Nation to "stay classy" as fans were hating on his relationship with Juliana in March.
And Juliana wrote in the comments, "We stay in our own lane bby. Beyond proud of you AND your father."
Juliana previously said on "The Viall Files" podcast, "My stance right now is, 'If you're pro or for me, you are for Grant. You can't be for me and not support him.' We are two for one at this point, and I draw the line right there... I'm just honest!"