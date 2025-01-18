Juliana Pasquarosa will be one of the bachelorettes competing on Grant Ellis' season when The Bachelor returns to ABC.

ADVERTISEMENT
Juliana, a 28-year-old from Newton, MA, will introduce herself to Grant when The Bachelor's 29th season premieres Monday, January 27 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Juliana, however, will have 24 other women standing in her way of receiving Grant's final rose. Those women will include a pediatric speech therapist, boxing trainer, interior designer, attorney, venture capitalist, and wedding planner.

Grant, a 31-year-old day trader and New Jersey native who currently resides in Houston, TX, initially competed on Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette.

Grant is a former pro basketball player who is passionate about his career. When he's not working, he enjoys cheering on the Lakers, going bowling, and belting out tunes at karaoke nights.

"As the Bachelor, Grant is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections," ABC said in a statement.

"He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life's simple pleasures."

Will Juliana be the woman whom Grant has been searching for? Could she be The One for Grant?

Until viewers can watch Juliana and Grant's story unfold on The Bachelor, let's learn some information about this beautiful bachelorette right now.

Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelor 29 bachelorette Juliana Pasquarosa.


Juliana is starting her own fashion label

Juliana is a client service associate at Winthrop Wealth, which provides wealth planning, investment management, and tax and estate planning services for institutions as well as high net worth individuals, families, and business owners, according to Boston.com.

The firm also offers retirement plan advice for small to medium-sized businesses, endowments, and other institutions.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

But Juliana is also starting her own label called "Nice Girls Label," which will be launched soon. She has teased the company multiple times on social media.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)
 

Juliana was nominated to appear on The Bachelor

Juliana didn't actually apply herself to compete on Grant's season of The Bachelor.

Shortly after Juliana's casting was announced by ABC, she took to Instagram and revealed how she got on the show.

"When your big sis signs you up for #thebachelor and doesn't tell you... here goes nothing," Juliana wrote to her followers.
 

ABC says Juliana is a bubbly and outgoing woman

ABC has revealed that Juliana isn't afraid to speak her mind and goes after what she wants.

Juliana comes from a big Italian family and wants to find a forever love.

Juliana hopes to have a relationship like her parents have given they were high school sweethearts.
 

ADVERTISEMENT

Juliana's checklist for what she wants in a man includes ambition

Juliana hopes to find a guy who has a good heart.

The bachelorette would also like her future husband to be very driven and family-oriented.

Juliana hopes her future partner will enjoy spending quality time with family since she adores her own family.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  
 

The Bachelor bachelorette has a good time wherever she goes

Juliana loves dancing with friends, going to museums, and cheering on her favorite teams at sporting events.

However, Juliana can also appreciate a Netflix and chill type of night. She can be just as happy hanging in and watching a movie as she is when she goes out and parties.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 29
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 29 NEWS