Juliana, however, will have 24 other women standing in her way of receiving Grant's final rose. Those women will include a pediatric speech therapist, boxing trainer, interior designer, attorney, venture capitalist, and wedding planner.
Grant, a 31-year-old day trader and New Jersey native who currently resides in Houston, TX, initially competed on Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette.
Grant is a former pro basketball player who is passionate about his career. When he's not working, he enjoys cheering on the Lakers, going bowling, and belting out tunes at karaoke nights.
"As the Bachelor, Grant is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections," ABC said in a statement.
"He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life's simple pleasures."
Will Juliana be the woman whom Grant has been searching for? Could she be The One for Grant?
Until viewers can watch Juliana and Grant's story unfold on The Bachelor, let's learn some information about this beautiful bachelorette right now.
Juliana is a client service associate at Winthrop Wealth, which provides wealth planning, investment management, and tax and estate planning services for institutions as well as high net worth individuals, families, and business owners, according to Boston.com.
The firm also offers retirement plan advice for small to medium-sized businesses, endowments, and other institutions.
But Juliana is also starting her own label called "Nice Girls Label," which will be launched soon. She has teased the company multiple times on social media.