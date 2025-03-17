Grant quickly developed a crush on Juliana and their physical chemistry was apparent, but their connection didn't grow much deeper until their first one-on-one date in Scotland.
Juliana got involved in some drama during The Bachelor season, but she managed to keep her eye on the prize and not let her feud with Carolina Quixano affect her relationship with Grant.
During Juliana's hometown date in Boston, Grant assured Juliana's dad Carl that he was attracted to Juliana's character, loyalty and honesty.
Grant admitted he was "falling" for the "real" bachelorette and that he could truly see her being his partner in life.
Before Grant left Juliana's hometown date, he told Juliana, "I've been wanting to say this after our last conversation. You said you think you're falling for me, and I am doing the same. I am falling for you, and I feel like it could be a fit for me, and so I am excited and happy."
Juliana replied, "I am falling in love with you. You are just amazing."
Until viewers can watch more of Juliana and Grant's love story unfold on The Bachelor, let's learn some information about this beautiful bachelorette right now.
Juliana is a client service associate at Winthrop Wealth, which provides wealth planning, investment management, and tax and estate planning services for institutions as well as high net worth individuals, families, and business owners, according to Boston.com.
The firm also offers retirement plan advice for small to medium-sized businesses, endowments, and other institutions.
But Juliana is also starting her own label called "Nice Girls Label," which will be launched soon. She has teased the company multiple times on social media.
Juliana says while she loves people, she is obsessed with alone time and, on occasion, cancels plans with friends to sit on the couch in her sweatpants and cuddle with her dog.
Juliana reveals "the greatest influence" in her life
Juliana shared via Instagram Stories that the greatest influence in her life was her "Nonna" named Olympia.
"Although no one is perfect, we can try our best every day to lead with love, compassion & a good heart. She is the reason I know love so deeply & try my best to make everyone around my feel loved," Juliana wrote.
"She was a gift to this world & I pray every day that I'm making her proud & keeping her legacy alive. 'It's nice to be nice.' in this lifetime & every lifetime to come -- my sweetest love."
Juliana made a very unusual demand while filming The Bachelor
Juliana admitted she was in "panic" mode and "shaking in [her] boots" leaving Madrid because Grant had yet to ask her on a one-on-one date.
"I remember one of me and Grant's first conversations, I had told him, I was like, 'Do not give me a one-on-one too early because I won't open up," Juliana revealed on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"So then we [arrive] in Scotland, and I'm like, 'Oh, I think I messed that up because I don't even know if I'm going to get one now!' And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I definitely screwed this one up. I probably should have kept my mouth shut and just let him do what he thought was best.'"
Luckily for Juliana, Grant asked her on a solo date during their week in Scotland preceding hometown dates.
"I think later one-on-one dates are better... In the beginning, you feel for girls who get the first one-on-ones because then the rest of the time, they're watching other people get those opportunities and [they're] back in a group setting [on all dates]," Juliana explained.
Juliana says being bubbly is often a coping mechanism for her
Juliana has admitted she hasn't always happy and bubbly. When she was growing up, someone really close to her struggled with addiction.
"I think for a while in my life, I was alone. I didn't know how to cope with negativity and emotions of anger and confusion, and I was between the thought of not wanting to add more onto the plate of my family vs. being nervous because I didn't know how to verbalize it," Juliana said.
"I think that the struggle has made me stronger, but of course that is why I come across happy all the time, because I'm afraid of the darkness I saw and I'm afraid of going back there."
She added, "I think laughing and smiling is a coping mechanism for me in a lot of days. I'm not ignorant to that, but I spent a lot of my life being really sad. I don't think it's a life to be lived in that mindset."
Grant predicts what life with Juliana would look like post-The Bachelor
Grant opened up about what his future with Juliana might look like during a recent appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast, which is hosted by former The Bachelor star Nick Viall.
"I think it would be very family oriented. I think it would be fun. I think it would be a lot of us building each other up and healing each other from our past experiences that we went through," Grant shared.
"And I think it would be a relationship founded in friendship."
Grant, who grew up in New Jersey and currently lives in Houston, TX, said he and Juliana would probably live "on the East Coast."
When asked what a night together might look like, Grant said, "We might hit a bar or two, but I think wine, some great food, some good vibes, and some good friends -- and then maybe we'd go out and dance."
In terms of starting a family, Grant said that probably wouldn't happen immediately with Juliana.
"My timeline is before 35, and I'm 31," Grant shared.
"So it's something that you can't really say. You can try to plan it out, but I think it would just be something that happens and not us being like, 'We want it by this time.'"
Grant added how he'd like to travel to Italy with Juliana since she has strong Italian roots.
In addition, Grant said he'd probably cook in the relationship because that's one of his love languages.