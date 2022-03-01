HBO Max is giving a glimpse of the new series Julia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the drama Tuesday featuring Sarah Lancashire as chef and cookbook author Julia Child.

Julia explores Child's life and her long-running cooking show, The French Chef. The trailer shows Child (Lancashire) face critics and skeptics as she establishes herself as a TV icon.

"One of the advantages of looking like me is that you learn from an early age not to take no for an answer," Child says in one scene.

David Hyde Pierce plays Child's husband, Paul Cushing Child, who is seen supporting the chef. Bebe Neuwirth, Isabella Rossellini, Robert Joy and James Cromwell also star.

"Through Julia and her singular can-do spirit, the series explores an evolving time in American history: the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women's movement, the nature of celebrity and America's cultural growth. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with an evolving and complicated power dynamic," an official synopsis reads.

Julia is created by Daniel Goldfarb, with Chris Keyser as showrunner and executive producer. The series premieres March 31 on HBO Max.

Lancashire is known for starring on the British series Coronation Street, Where the Heart Is, Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley.