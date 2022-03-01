"Through Julia and her singular can-do spirit, the series explores an evolving time in American history: the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women's movement, the nature of celebrity and America's cultural growth. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with an evolving and complicated power dynamic," an official synopsis reads.
Julia is created by Daniel Goldfarb, with Chris Keyser as showrunner and executive producer. The series premieres March 31 on HBO Max.
Lancashire is known for starring on the British series Coronation Street, Where the Heart Is, Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley.
