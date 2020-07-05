Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts shared on Instagram a rare photo of her with her husband, Danny Moder."18 years #heckyes," Roberts captioned Saturday's image of her kissing her smiling spouse on the cheek.Roberts, 52, and Moder, 51, met on the set of Roberts' 2000 movie, The Mexican.Moder worked as a cameraman on the film.The couple married on July 4, 2002 and have three children together: 12-year-old Henry and 15-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus.Roberts' credits include Homecoming, The Normal Heart, Erin Brockovich, Ocean's 11, Pretty Woman, Steel Magnolias and Mystic Pizza.