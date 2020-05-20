Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman hand social media over to health experts
UPI News Service, 05/20/2020
Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman and other celebrities will be handing their social media accounts over to health experts fighting COVID-19 as part of ONE's #PassTheMic campaign.
#PassTheMic will run for three weeks starting with Roberts' social media channels on Thursday which will be run by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The goal of the campaign is to educate millions about the need for a coordinated global response to end COVID-19.
