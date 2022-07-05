Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, are celebrating 20 years of marriage.

Roberts, 54, marked the occasion Monday by sharing a tribute to Moder on Instagram.

The actress posted a throwback photo of herself and Moder kissing.

"TWENTY #can'tstopsmiling #can'tstopkissing," she captioned the post.

Actress and producer Rita Wilson, who celebrated 34 years of marriage with actor Tom Hanks in April, was among those to congratulate Roberts and Moder in the comments.

"Happy Anniversary, lovebirds!" Wilson wrote.

Moder shared a more recent photo with Roberts on their 19th wedding anniversary in 2021.

"Today we start our 20th year of marriage. This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea... just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time," he wrote.

Roberts and Moder, a cinematographer, married in July 2002. The couple have three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and son Henry, 15.