Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts posted an Instagram photo of her with her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

"19 years. Just getting started!" Roberts captioned Sunday's casual beach photo of her embracing Moder.

The post -- which also included red, white and blue hearts -- has already gotten more than 600,000 "likes."

Among those wishing the couple well was actress Rita Wilson.

"Happy happy anniversary! Gotta celebrate big on 20th!" commented Wilson, who is married to actor Tom Hanks.

Roberts, 53, married Moder, 52, in 2002. They are the parents of three teen children.