Apple TV+ announced it has ordered a series based on Laura Dave's upcoming book The Last Thing He Told Me. Julia Roberts will star and executive produce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reese Witherspoon 's company, Hello Sunshine, also produces the series and optioned Dave's book, which is due out on May 4. Hello Sunshine also produces The Morning Show for Apple and Little Fires Everywhere for Hulu.

Roberts will play a stepmother whose husband mysteriously disappears. She will bond with her 16-year-old stepdaughter as she seeks to uncover the truth about her husband's disappearance.

The Last Thing He Told Me will be Roberts' second streaming series. The Oscar-winning Erin Brockovich actor starred on the first season of Amazon's Homecoming, but did not return for the second season.

Dave and her husband Josh Singer, executive producer of Spotlight and First Man, co-created the adaptation of Dave's book.

Apple TV+ launched on Nov. 1, 2019 with originals The Morning Show, For All Mankind, See and Dickinson. Other Apple originals include Central Park, Truth Be Told, Defending Jacob, Home Before Dark and Mythic Quest.