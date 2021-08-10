Starz gave an eight-episode series order to Shining Vale in April, with the show starting production in July.
Shining Vale follows a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a cursed house in a small town. Cox's Pat is the only member of her family who seems to notice that the house is cursed, causing her to believe that she is either depressed or possessed.
Jeff Astrof (Trial & Error) and Sharon Horgan (Divorce, Catastrophe) created the series. Dearbhla Walsh (The Handmaid's Tale) directed and executive produced the pilot episode.
Light will next be seen in Netflix musical Tick, Tick... Boom!, which marks Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.