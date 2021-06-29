Stacey McKenzie will not be returning to the judge's table for Season 2 of Canada's Drag Race.

"#CanadasDragRace fans, we're sad to share that Stacey McKenzie won't be able to return for Season 2 due to COVID-related challenges," the official Twitter account for the competition series said on Monday.

"We'll miss her killer lewks, positive vibes, & energy but know that she'll be cheering on the S2 queens! Stay tuned for updates on our judges soon!" the statement continued.

McKenzie (America's Next Top Model) is the second judge to leave the show for Season 2 following Jeffrey Bowyer Chapman (unREAL), who cannot participate due to filming Disney's Doogie Howser reboot Doogie Kealoha, M.D.

Brooke Lynn Hytes of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 remains the only returning judge.

Canada's Drag Race was renewed for a second season in January. The first season ended in September with Priyanka from Toronto being crowned the first-ever Canadian Drag Superstar.